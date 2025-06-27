Heat for the Rodeo

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Stuck in this pattern of hot temperatures and afternoon rain. Those conditions maintain into next week too.

FRIDAY NIGHT: It is sticky and it is going to be slow to cool down. Overnight temperatures will be dropping into the lower 70s.

SATURDAY: Another day, same conditions. Temperatures are heading back into the lower 90s for our Saturday afternoon. Another cool down during the evening. During and after peak heat, afternoon to evening showers and storms are likely. If you are heading to the Lowndes County Benefit Rodeo make sure you are staying hydrated. Temperatures overnight will be mild again, in the low to middle 70s.

SUNDAY: Slightly cooler, but not by much. High temperatures will potentially stay in the 80s, with high probability to push into lower 90s. There is an increased chance for showers and storms to finish our weekend. Heavier downpours and wind gusts are likely with some of these storms. Lows hold in the 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Expecting a lot of the same conditions going into our first few days of July. Hot temperatures stick around in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Showers and storms will have a better chance of developing through the first half of the week, returning to the summer pattern during the second half. Lows hold in the 70s.