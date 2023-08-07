Steady rain chance

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Slightly cooler temperatures for the next couple of days, before standard August heat returns. Rain chance will be staying consistent throughout the week, with a chance every day.

MONDAY NIGHT: Late afternoon showers and storms finished moving off to the East, leaving cloudy conditions in the sky. Temperatures tonight will be falling into the low to middle 70s. Late night/early morning showers are expected to start off our Tuesday.

TUESDAY: Early morning rain will be steady throughout the day. Luckily, severe risk is little to none. Standard showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures are going to be slightly cooler, only reaching into the middle 80s. Staying cloudy through the night, low temperatures fall into the lower 70s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures will heat back up towards standard temperatures for August, heading back into the 90s. Rain chance will continue each day through the weekend. Overnight lows will maintain in the middle 70s.