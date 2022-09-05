Steady Rain Chances

COLUMBUS, MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Clouds, rain, and scattered t-storms are in store for the week ahead. High temperatures will range through the 80s with lows toggling between the upper 60s/low 70s.

LABOR DAY: Clouds, rain, and a few rumbles of thunder are in the forecast. Temperatures will settle in the mid 80s as heavy cloud cover rules above us. Low tonight: 70

TUESDAY: Temperatures may be a couple degrees warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Skies will be mostly cloudy along with the chance of scattered rain and storms. Low temperatures remain steady in the low 70s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Consistency is key, right? Overcast skies will take us through most of the week with scattered showers and storms likely every day. High temperatures will stay steady in the 80s, we’ll reach the low 80s on Friday. Overnight lows will fall to the upper 60s and low 70s.