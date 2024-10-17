Steady warming trend into the weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a few chilly days, a warming trend is on the way into the weekend.

THURSDAY: Full sunshine is on the way with highs in the mid to upper 60s – slightly warmer than yesterday w/less wind.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Since high pressure will still be nearby, another night of lows in the upper 30s and patchy frost is expected.

FRIDAY: Expect a good supply of sunshine with a few high clouds. Highs should top out in the lower to middle 70s, starting the warming trend into the weekend.

WEEKEND/NEXT WEEK: Each day will see a few degrees gain from the previous day. By next week, highs in the lower to possibly mid 80s by next Tuesday or Wednesday. Dry weather continues as well.