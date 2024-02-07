STEAM event engages students with educational activities at New Hope Middle School

NEW HOPE, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s a STEM event with the arts added to the equation.

New Hope hosted STEAM night -Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math- for students and parents on Tuesday evening.

Elementary and middle school students traveled between rooms and stations engaging in various activities involving the respective subjects.

Drones, science experiments, and more were all on display.

“So we have people from the local colleges from MSMS to MUW to Mississippi State University. We have our own career technology center here and then we have some from 4-H and some of the other community volunteers that have dedicated their time tonight just to be able to share stuff with them and just get them more excited about STEAM,” said New Hope Middle School teacher Kristine Darnell.

Over 100 students attended Tuesday night’s event.