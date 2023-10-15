Steel Dynamics holds job fair for new Aluminum Mill

The more than $2 billion dollar mill was one of the largest economic developments in Mississippi to date.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Steel Dynamics held a job fair this weekend to hire for their new Aluminum Mill.

Steel Dynamics held a job fair where applicants can meet current employees and learn more about the company.

Senior Vice President of Special Projects Glenn Pushis said the job fair was a good way to connect with applicants.

“Nowadays, you can do so much with the internet and just have a website you can go to to fill out an application,” Pushis said. “That is very impersonal. We wanted folks to be able to come and see us and see we are real people and we are going to be a part of the community.”

They plan to hire up to 750 employees at the new mill in engineering, maintenance, administration, and other roles.

The fair began an hour and a half early today because people were already waiting outside. They estimated close to 500 people had already applied by 10 a.m.

Applicants were among many excited about the new mill.

The aluminum mill is expected to bring more economic opportunity and jobs to the area when it opens in 2025.

“We are proud to be part of the community. There are some really hard-working folks down here and we appreciate everything that they do for us now and we look forward to growing in this region with them,” Pushis said.

The job fair will continue on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at EMCC’s Communiversity.

