LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Steens man is accused of choking his wife.

Johnny Dunn, 34, is charged with domestic violence – aggravated assault by choking.

He was arrested this past Saturday.

Lowndes County investigators say Dunn and his wife got into an argument.

That’s when investigators say Dunn allegedly put his hands around her neck.

Dunn is out of jail on a $1,500 bond.

He’s expected in Justice Court Monday.