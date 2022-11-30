Steens resident shares experience of last night’s tornado

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The massive cleanup is beginning in northern Lowndes County after a tornado ripped through the area late Tuesday evening.

The National Weather Service in Jackson will be surveying the damage.

Fortunately, Lowndes County Emergency Management said no one was hurt or killed in the storm.

After the sunrise this morning, people really got a look at just how bad the destruction was.

Trees on top of homes, roofs ripped from houses, and debris tangled everywhere.

The hardest hit areas included Highway 12 and Cal-Steens Road.

Power is still out for families in that area.

I talked with James Brown who survived the storm in his bedroom.

He said he heard the tornado roaring over and he’s just thankful to be alive.

“Everybody says it sounds like a freight train and it is. It’s like a train, I mean a big train. Somebody tells you they hear a tornado is like they hear a train believe them. If I would have been in my wife’s bathroom I wouldn’t be here today but I was in my own bathroom on the other side of the house which is still intact,” said Brown.

Brown said his wife was out of town when the storm hit.

He’s already had his insurance company out to assess the damages.

