The Golden State Warriors are headed back to the NBA finals, after completing a sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers, making them just the second team in NBA history to make five consecutive finals appearances. The series also marked another milestone – the first time siblings have faced off in a NBA conference final.

Warriors star Steph Curry competed against his younger brother Seth Curry. It’s a situation that left the Curry family a house divided. While the brothers battled on the hardwood, their proud parents watched nervously from the crowd.

- Advertisement -

“Is there any room for fun here?” a reporter asked their father, who replied, “No not at all she’s very stressed,” referring to their mother.

“We thought it would be a lot of fun, it’s not so much fun,” he said. “It was really hard getting ourselves prepared for not being all in for one child.”

By far the hardest decision for the family, who to support, and how? Michelle Bain-Brink, Steph Curry’s godmother and a family friend of 35 years had an idea, creating split jerseys so Sonya and Dell Curry could cheer for both their boys.

Steph got the better of his younger brother in a thrilling overtime win Monday night, but even as he moves on to play in another NBA final, he’s looking toward his brother’s future.

“I mean, somebody had to lose, but this is just the beginning for him and his career,” Steph said. “We’ll remember this for the rest of our lives.”

Despite losing to his older brother, Seth says there are no hard feelings. After the game, he posted photos of them playing against each other on Instagram. The caption: “Still a series to remember…. #Family.”