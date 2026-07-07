Steven Jones officially wraps up one year as Columbus Mayor

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Mayor Steven Jones officially wrapped up one year on the job.

But before he was Mayor, Jones served on the city council for 9 years.

During his run for office, Jones campaigned on tackling crime, adding more detection cameras around the city, and pursuing better

communication between city council members, and finishing work on the Terry Brown Amphitheater.

In his first term, the city and county worked together to fund and complete the 5th Street Renovations project.

Grant money was also used to renovate Main Street for the purpose of adding more parking and narrowing lanes.

The Mayor also cites the light being added to Bluecutt Road, and the tearing down of blighted properties in Columbus.

Jones also adds the near completion of the Amphitheater, which is expected to open in April of 2027.

Jones says that there is a lot of work to be done, but he believes the friendly city is moving in the right direction.

“It takes all the council, the mayor, and also working with the county; we have to continue to work on our relationship with them as well.

The link, it takes everybody to make sure things get done. We will be paving pretty soon. We were hoping they would have started by now, but they are working on the highways, and I think they have all their crews trying to finish some jobs there, so hopefully they will be starting here pretty soon. Then we will have some of these streets paved, and going into the next couple of years, we will pave again. As I said, we are definitely moving in the right direction, so just be patient,” said Mayor Jones.

The Mayor also says that the city council recently voted to add in 15 more additional cameras around Columbus to help with crime.

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