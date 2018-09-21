Still a pain, but freezing your credit is the “best protection” from fraud

Americans can help fight identity theft by freezing their credit – now free of charge – at the three main credit-monitoring services. This new policy is part of a law called The Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief and Consumer Protection Act. Over a year ago, a hack of one of those credit services, Equifax, affected nearly 150 million people and exposed personal information including names, social security numbers and birth dates. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the importance of freezing your credit, how to do it, and what to do if you are experiencing fraud.