Still feeling the heat

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Tired of the heat? Sorry to stay, it is sticking around.

THURSDAY NIGHT: It is going to be another comfortable night. Temperatures will be dropping into the upper 50s, with only a few passing clouds.

FRIDAY: Middle 80s are expected for the end of our week. Plenty of sun for the end of our week. but there may be a few extra clouds in the sky. Especially across portions on the southern end of the coverage area. Kickoffs for football games will start warm and will be slow to cool off. By end of game, temperatures look to be in the low to middle 70s.

WEEKEND: A nice and warm weekend. Middle to upper 80s will maintain through the first weekend of October. Sunday will bring back an isolated chance for afternoon to early evening rain. Mild overnight lows return to the middle to upper 60s.