COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Definitely summer. Staying hot, humid, and with afternoon rain.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Conditions tonight will be muggy, with lows dropping only into the middle 70s. There will be another night for a chance of patchy fog across the corner.

WEDNESDAY: Locked in to these conditions. High temperatures hold in the middle 90s. Afternoon pop-ups continue with a light chance. Lows stay mild and muggy in the 70s.

THURSDAY: Rain chance is slightly higher for our Thursday. There will be a quick chance of early morning showers, before a late morning break. There is a higher chance for stronger afternoon to early evening storms across the corner. High temps will be in the middle 90s.