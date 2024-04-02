Still no arrests made in Club Oasis shooting investigation

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Witnesses and some victims of the Club Oasis shooting in West Point may be forced to testify.

Nearly a month after the shooting, there have still been no arrests made.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said the district attorney has suspended several people who were at the club that night to testify before the grand jury.

He said county supervisors plan to have a new ordinance regarding club security, this Thursday.

Those ordinances could include things like updating security cameras.

There were 14 security guards at the club that night of the shooting that left one dead and 12 others injured.

Scott said they have an idea of what happened, but they need witnesses to come forward so they can make an arrest.

“We need people to come forward and tell us the truth, we’ve got some that is not telling us anything at all that knows what happened,” Scott said.” “We’ve got some that’s kind of telling us a little bit and not everything, so when you bring them in front of a grand jury to testify they risk going to jail for not telling the truth.”

If you have any information about the shooting, you can contact the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or the Clay County Sheriff’s Department.

