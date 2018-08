TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A man already out on bond, takes an off road approach before going back to jail.

Steven Gray, 41, is charged with grand larceny.

Burnsville Police stopped Gray for an outstanding warrant.

Before the traffic stop, Tishomingo County Deputies got a report of a stolen four-wheeler and that it was in the back of Gray’s truck.

Gray was out on bond for burglary.

He remains in the Tishomingo County Jail.