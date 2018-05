SHANNON, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is caught on camera using a stolen credit card, and now investigators hope you can put a name with a face.

According to the Shannon Police Department, the man, pictured above, used a stolen credit card at a Wal-Mart on West Main Street.

Investigators say he left in a green vehicle.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi, at 1-800-773-8477.