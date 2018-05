OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – An Abbeville man is arrested in Oxford on a firearm charge.

Police say Rudy Lewis, 18, was allegedly walking through the Cotton Creek subdivision, shining a flashlight into cars and homes on Monday.

After catching up with the subject, police found he had a stolen firearm from Panola County.

Lewis faces a Possession of a Stolen Firearm charge.

Bond is set at $10,000.