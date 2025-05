Stolen vehicle chase leads to a crash in Grenada County

GRENADA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Just before 7:30 am on Monday, May 26, the Grenada County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were working a motor vehicle crash at the 206 exit on Interstate 55 in the city limits of Grenada.

The Batesville Police Department Officers were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle that crashed at this location.

MedStat EMS and the Grenada Fire Department were also on scene.

The scene has been cleared.

