OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Typically when you think of OnStar, flat tires and broken gaskets come to mind.

But this Sunday, OnStar saved the day in a different way for an Oxford car owner.

Michael Porras, 46, of Como is charged with Grand Larceny.

Oxford Police took a stolen vehicle report on Sunday.

They used OnStar to track the vehicle down and discovered the vehicle made it up to Holly Springs.

Holly Springs Police made the traffic stop.

Porras’s bond is set at $15,000.