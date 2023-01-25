Stonework now lays at the base of Cross of Christ near Starkville

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – There is stonework around the base of the large cross near Starkville.

This is part two of the construction of the Cross of Christ just off Highway 25 South in Oktibbeha County.

The cross stands on donated property. The 125-foot steel cross was erected in September.

Board members continue to raise funds to pay for the construction and upkeep. The project cost of the project is $270,000.

