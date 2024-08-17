Stonka Burnside proving versatile for Mississippi State football

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Former Starkville wide receiver Stonka Burnside is getting set to start is freshman campaign with Mississippi State football.

The star wideout caught 61 passes for 1,067 yards and 17 touchdowns his senior season for the Yellow Jackets.

Now with the Bulldogs, wide receivers coach Chad Bumphis said Burnside is a player that can make an impact anywhere you put him on the field.

“He’s a dang good football player,” Bumphis said.