Storm Chances End By 10 p.m. Tonight

THURSDAY EVENING: Isolated to scattered showers and storms should end by 10 p.m. this evening. Most spots will be OK for fireworks but there is always the chance that one of these isolated storms may drift over the wrong place at the wrong time. Temperatures will fall from the mid to upper 80s early in the evening to the low 80s and upper 70s by 10 and 11 p.m. Winds are going to go calm and time goes by.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy, warm, and muggy. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Highs in the low to mid 90s with heat indices in the low 100s at times can be expected during peak heating. There is a continuing 30% chance of pop-up showers and storms.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy, warm, and muggy. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

SATURDAY: We’re going to keep the rain chance at 30% but that may need to be adjusted up a bit in later forecasts, especially for the evening hours. Highs will be in the mid 90s in many spots with heat indices in the low 100s. Lows in the 70s hang around Saturday night, along with the chance of a few storms.

SUNDAY: Rain and storm chances go up to around 50%. This may keep highs mainly in the low 90s and heat index values in the upper 90s but it all depends on how many storms manage to pop up.

NEXT WEEK: Fairly standard summer weather is going to remain in place across the region. A safe bet keeps the rain chance in the 30-40% range each day. Highs in the low to mid 90s and high humidity mean afternoon heat indices may climb into the 100°-105° each day.

