Storm Chances Increase

COLUMBUS, Mississippi ( WCBI) – Storms move into the region through the mid morning hours and showers will linger around throughout the day today. Temperatures will stick to the low to mid 90s this week, but it will feel very muggy outside.

TODAY – We have another hot and stormy day in store for your Friday with highs climbing into the low 90s. Storms will begin to push into the area by mid morning time for the Northern half of us. Skies will remain mostly cloudy today as we will see on and off again showers lingering around.

TOMORROW – Showers are likely again for your Saturday with a chance of an isolated thunderstorm later. Temperatures are sticking into the low to mid 90s with mostly cloudy skies for your Saturday.

NEXT WEEK – Storms will stick around heading into early next week, with most of these being on and off again.