Storm Chances Return To Start April!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- This week looks to be a warm one with rain chances making a comeback as we look forward to the start of April.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy conditions will maintain throughout the night. Overall a mild night as lows will drop down into the mid 50s.

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds throughout the day as temperatures continue to warm up. Afternoon temperatures are expected to reach the low 80s, setting up a nice day to start the week.

THIS WEEK: The big upper level high pressure that has kept us dry for the past two weeks will begin to move off to the east. This will increase moisture into the area allowing storm chances to also increase. More scattered storms are expected to take place mid-week and through the weekend.