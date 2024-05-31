Storm damage cleanup continues in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Earlier this month, severe storms damaged homes throughout Columbus, and the cleanup continues downtown.

Joe Beckett is a contractor who works on restoring historic homes. He was working on a home on 3rd Avenue when the storms hit.

Two trees in front of the house fell over onto the property. Thankfully there was only minor damage.

“There were two or three homes that had wind damage to the roof, this was the largest of the ones I was dealing with, with the trees that fell and came through the old brick fence here and it broke through the fence and tore up a little railing on the front porch,” Beckett said.

The work continues inside the home. Beckett said the city is removing the trees soon and then it is back to work for his team.

“We are waiting for the city to finish their cleanup on the portion they will do. Hopefully, since the tree is still connected we are hoping they’ll get as much as they can and then we’ll finish our cleanup when they have removed what they will do,” Beckett said.

Jacob Jordan is a homeowner in the downtown area. His roof sustained hail damage during the storm.

“We were very fortunate not to get any fallen limbs or anything like that so it is just damage to the roof and we are contacting contractors right now to get some different quotes on repairing everything,” Jordan said.

There are still some trees down on a few streets in Columbus.

The city public works department is still working on cleaning up debris from the roadside.

