Storm damages homes in Louisiana amid tornado warnings

Strong storms snapped off trees and damaged homes Monday as forecasters issued a series of tornado warnings in several southern states. About 1 million people live in an area of northeastern Louisiana and southwestern Mississippi that had a moderate chance of dangerous weather, forecasters said.

A tornado watch was issued from east Texas through Louisiana into central Mississippi and southern Arkansas. A tornado emergency was declared in Alexandria, Louisiana.

One storm-related death has been reported in Vernon Parish, Louisiana. The person was inside a home, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Department.

Two homes were destroyed in the Evergreen Community of Webster Parish, CBS affiliate KSLA-TV reported. The National Weather Service said the threat of severe weather would continue all day as a cold front mixed with warmer air.

Storm damage from a possible tornado 12 miles north of Minden in the Evergreen community in Webster Parish. pic.twitter.com/lm4i4zFDgV — Jeff Castle KSLA (@jeffcastleksla) December 16, 2019

A lesser threat extended into Alabama, western Georgia, the western Florida Panhandle and Tennessee as storms moved eastward, forecasters said.

Several school systems in Alabama and Mississippi announced plans to dismiss students early and canceled afternoon events and activities as a precaution since storms could be moving through around usual dismissal times.

Forecasters said tornadoes, hail and winds blowing at 70 mph posed the greatest threat as a cold front moved across the region in an easterly direction.