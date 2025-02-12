Storm potential through the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – There is potential for stronger storms Wednesday and Saturday, though there is also plenty of uncertainty still.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers are likely to continue through the overnight hours. Rain totals expected to reach 1-2″+ by the morning. Overnight lows continue in the lower 50s to upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: When it comes to Wednesday’s severe weather threat, there is plenty of uncertainty. The Storm Prediction Center has the SE half of our viewing area split between Level 1 – Marginal and Level 2 – Slight for severe threats. Heavy rain and gusty wind are likely. Small sized hail could be possible. Wednesday’s rain looks to come in two rounds, with a possible break in the late afternoon. The second round/ southern tail of storms are likely to develop with the intense ingredients for the stronger to severe possibility. Accumulation is likely to add 2-3″ of rain.

THU/FRI: A quick drying out from all of the heavy rain. Conditions will likely stay mostly dry, though light showers are possible to pass through. Friday has the slightly higher chance of extra scattered showers. Valentine’s dinner should be safe, just be ready with an umbrella in case.

SATURDAY: Early weekend brings another round of active weather for the Twin State region. Depending on the model, this could either be an all day event or a system with multiple rounds (like Wednesday). favorable conditions for strong to severe storms are more likely in the afternoon and evening. Lots of moisture, unstable air, and wind energy will provide a risk of severe storms area-wide, but particulars w/timing and storm mode are unclear at this point.