Storm Shelters, School Closings and Delays
Due to inclement weather, schools are starting later and counties have opened shelters. Here is a list:
School Delays
Monroe County School District – Two Hour Delay on Monday
Fayette County School District (Alabama) – Two Hour Delay on Monday
Shelters
- Grenada
- Grenada County Safe Room: 255 Mondy Road, Grenada, MS 39701
- Fulton
- Fulton City Park (Stewart Street)
- Itawamba County Court House
- Fulton Head Start (Elliott Street)
- Itawamba Solid Waste (behind old radio station)
- Itawamba Community College Band Hall
- Lafayette County
- Lowndes County (will open if necessary)
- Caledonia Elementary
- Lowndes County Career Technology Center
- New Hope High School
- Crawford Community Center
- Plum Grove Community Center
- (will open if necessary)
- Montgomery County
- All Montgomery County Volunteer Fire Departments
- Montgomery County Coliseum
- Montgomery County Justice Court
- Oktibbeha County
- Oktibbeha County Safe Room: 985 Lynn Lane, Starkville, MS 39759 (at the corner of Lynn Ln & Industrial Park Rd)
- Pontotoc County
- Domes open on both campuses of the North and South Pontotoc High Schools
- Saltillo
- Saltillo City Hall
- Saltillo City Park
- Wesson Park
- Yalobusha County
- O’Tuckolofa Fire Department
- Sylva Rean Fire Department
- Velma Fire Department
- Pine Valley Fire Department
- Skuna Valley Fire Department
- Clear Springs Fire Department
- Tillatoba Fire Department
WCBI will update the list as more shelters become available.