Storm Shelters, School Closings and Delays

WCBI News,

Due to inclement weather, schools are starting later and counties have opened shelters. Here is a list:

School Delays

Monroe County School District – Two Hour Delay on Monday

Fayette County School District (Alabama) – Two Hour Delay on Monday

Shelters

  • Grenada
    • Grenada County Safe Room: 255 Mondy Road, Grenada, MS 39701
  • Fulton
    • Fulton City Park (Stewart Street)
    • Itawamba County Court House
    • Fulton Head Start (Elliott Street)
    • Itawamba Solid Waste (behind old radio station)
    • Itawamba Community College Band Hall
  • Lowndes County (will open if necessary) 
    • Caledonia Elementary
    • Lowndes County Career Technology Center
    • New Hope High School
    • Crawford Community Center
    • Plum Grove Community Center
  • (will open if necessary)
  • Montgomery County
    • All Montgomery County Volunteer Fire Departments
    • Montgomery County Coliseum
    • Montgomery County Justice Court
  • Oktibbeha County
    • Oktibbeha County Safe Room: 985 Lynn Lane, Starkville, MS 39759 (at the corner of Lynn Ln & Industrial Park Rd)
  • Pontotoc County
    • Domes open on both campuses of the North and South Pontotoc High Schools
  • Saltillo
    • Saltillo City Hall
    • Saltillo City Park
    • Wesson Park
  • Yalobusha County
    • O’Tuckolofa Fire Department
    • Sylva Rean Fire Department
    • Velma Fire Department
    • Pine Valley Fire Department
    • Skuna Valley Fire Department
    • Clear Springs Fire Department
    • Tillatoba Fire Department

WCBI will update the list as more shelters become available.

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