Storm Shelters, School Closings and Delays

Due to inclement weather, schools are starting later and counties have opened shelters. Here is a list:

School Delays

Monroe County School District – Two Hour Delay on Monday

Fayette County School District (Alabama) – Two Hour Delay on Monday

Shelters

Grenada Grenada County Safe Room: 255 Mondy Road, Grenada, MS 39701

Fulton Fulton City Park (Stewart Street) Itawamba County Court House Fulton Head Start (Elliott Street) Itawamba Solid Waste (behind old radio station) Itawamba Community College Band Hall



Lafayette County Lafayette County Storm Shelters



Lowndes County (will open if necessary) Caledonia Elementary Lowndes County Career Technology Center New Hope High School Crawford Community Center Plum Grove Community Center

(will open if necessary) (will open if necessary)

Montgomery County All Montgomery County Volunteer Fire Departments Montgomery County Coliseum Montgomery County Justice Court



Oktibbeha County Oktibbeha County Safe Room: 985 Lynn Lane, Starkville, MS 39759 (at the corner of Lynn Ln & Industrial Park Rd)



Pontotoc County Domes open on both campuses of the North and South Pontotoc High Schools

Saltillo Saltillo City Hall Saltillo City Park Wesson Park



Yalobusha County O’Tuckolofa Fire Department Sylva Rean Fire Department Velma Fire Department Pine Valley Fire Department Skuna Valley Fire Department Clear Springs Fire Department Tillatoba Fire Department



WCBI will update the list as more shelters become available.