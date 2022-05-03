Storms arrive Thursday night then we’ll clear out for the weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: It has been another warm and muggy day with a few isolated showers and storms, but most of us remained rain free. Storm chances increase through the end of the week.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the mid-60s. Calm wind.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms developing after 2pm. Highs in the upper-80s. Calm wind. Chance of rain: 30%.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the mid-60s. Calm wind.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We’re continuing to monitor for the risk of severe thunderstorms late Thursday night. Scattered thunderstorms are likely after midnight, and several may be strong or severe. The primary severe threat will be damaging winds and large hail, but an isolated tornado is possible too. Once this system moves through, rain chances will diminish through the weekend.