Storms clear by mid-morning Friday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Despite showers and gusty winds to start Friday, clearing is expected by mid-morning and through the lunch hour. This weekend will bring sunshine and above-average conditions!

TODAY: Early morning storms brought over an inch of rain to a majority of NE Mississippi. While the rain and cloudy conditions are expected to clear around morning commutes, it will still be breezy with wind gusts up to 20 mph. The high temperature will top out in the upper 60s, as clouds clear and give way to sunshine!

TONIGHT: Friday night will be mild with a low temperature of 42. Some clouds will stick around, and winds will become calm.

THIS WEEKEND: Pleasant conditions are ahead for the weekend and into the upcoming work week!! Warmer temperatures are in store, with highs in the upper 60s to 70s and lows in the mid-40s to 50s. Enjoy the sunshine and comfortable conditions before rain returns later in the upcoming week.