Storms continue Friday, hotter for weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Storm chances continue Friday afternoon ahead of hotter, more humid air for the weekend. Excessive heat concerns are increasingly likely.

FRIDAY: Expect a mix of sun & clouds through the day with highs creeping into the lower 90s for most, hotter to the west & south. On a lingering and stalled boundary, new storms could roll in/develop across north-central MS by afternoon. These could grow strong to locally severe with gusty wind or hail. Most if not all storms should be done around or shortly after sunset.

WEEKEND: A ridge of high pressure will attempt to build in from the west Saturday, but questions remain regarding its strength. We’re hedging the bet the ridge will be strong enough to suppress widespread rain coverage, but at least a few storms are possible in the afternoon…especially near the MS/AL state line. Highs will reach the middle 90s with heat index numbers near 110°. Sunday looks hotter and mostly dry with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index numbers may go above 110° in spots as well.

NEXT WEEK: Medium range models are showing a fairly strong front to swing through sometime Monday or early Tuesday. While some rain chances would accompany it, substantially drier air may slide in by Tuesday into Wednesday. We’re potentially looking at a couple nights with lows in the middle 60s – hopefully that trend holds!