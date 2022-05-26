Storms early Thursday, clearing for weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – One last storm chance Thursday brings a dry and quiet Memorial Day weekend.

THURSDAY: Showers and storms will be likely through the morning hours, ending by midday to early afternoon as a cold front finally pushes east of the region. Highs will hold in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Much more pleasant weather is in store as some noticeably drier air works in from the northwest. Expect a mix of sun and clouds through the day with highs in the 70s.

WEEKEND: Quite stunning weather is on the way for the Memorial Day weekend across the Twin States. High pressure should build in and keep the afternoons tolerably warm while the mornings feel great in the 50s!

NEXT WEEK: Late May heat certainly looks to return as highs are back in the 90s by Tuesday. This could lead to a few showers by Wednesday.