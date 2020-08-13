Storms Friday, not as active this weekend

SUMMARY: Another round of showers and storms is on tap for Friday but rain chances will lower a bit for the weekend. Slightly cooler and less humid air remains a possibility by early next week.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Isolated evening storms then a chance of a few lingering showers. Some additional showers and storms may redevelop by sunrise. Lows in the low 70s with light wind.
FRIDAY: Variably cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and storms. Locally heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning are possible. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90. Winds WNW 5-10 mph.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy and quiet. Lows in the low 70s.
WEEKEND: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Highs in the low 90s with lows around 70. Isolated to spotty storms may occur both Saturday and Sunday. The rain chance is 30%.
NEXT WEEK: Odds of rain each day go down but they won’t completely go away. High temperatures are expected to lower into the upper 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Lows may fall into the mid 60s.
