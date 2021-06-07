More storms headed our way

SUMMARY: Unsettled weather is here to stay for the rest of the work week. Each day will present a chance of showers and storms, some of which may produce torrential rainfall, lightning, and gusty breezes. Temperatures will slowly warm back into the upper 80s by the end of the week.

TONIGHT: A few showers and storms will remain possible. Otherwise partly to mostly cloudy with lows around 70. Winds SE 4-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of scattered showers and storms. Highs in the lower to middle 80s if there is enough sunshine. Winds SSE 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Lows around 70 again with a continuing chance of a shower or storm.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A 60% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the middle 80s. Lows around 70 Wednesday night.

THURSDAY – SUNDAY: The chance of showers and storms will continue each day but lower as time goes on. That will allow highs to rebound back into the upper 80s heading into the weekend. Lows in the lower 70s.

