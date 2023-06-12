Storms in our area had people buying more at the grocery store

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Some people were out and about on Sunday morning to prepare for storms.

Sunflower saw many customers coming to buy things to weather the storm. During severe weather, people will go to the store to buy up essential items.

A customer and store manager at Sunflower spoke about the influx of people and what they feel are essential items to have.

“I’m trying to stock up on necessary things like toilet paper, meats, and something that will last for a while. Canned goods and stuff like that,” said customer Smae Davis.

“Percentage-wise, yes, they come and they shop on the expectation of not being able to get here when they can now,” said Sunflower assistant store manager Eddie Strickland.

One of the most common essentials for severe weather is bottled water.