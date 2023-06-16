Storms Likely This Weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A strong line of storms moves across the area later on your Friday afternoon and have the potential to be severe. There is a slight chance for a shower or two for Saturday before another line of strong storms pushes into NE Mississippi for your Sunday. Rain is likely for the start of your next work week before we begin to see some clearing for the middle of next week.

TODAY – Temperatures are mild to start off this morning sitting in the upper 60s and some patchy fog early this morning. There is another severe weather risk for your Friday with levels 1 and 2 for this afternoon. A strong line of storms begins to push into the area for the later half of your Friday that could be on the strong to severe side. The main threats with this line of storms is heavy rainfall, strong winds, and hail.

TONIGHT – Heading into the overnight hours for your Friday, temperatures will be mild with an overnight low of 68. Skies will be mostly cloudy this evening with scattered showers heading into the early morning hours of Saturday.

TOMORROW – Saturday will mainly be an overcast day with a slight chance for some rain later in the afternoon. It will feel very hot and humid for your Saturday as temperatures are sitting in the upper 80s for tomorrow.

NEXT WEEK – Rain continues through the weekend and for the early part of next week. Skies will be partly cloudy with a slight rain chance for the later half of next week.