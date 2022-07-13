Storms likely Wednesday afternoon

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Much-needed chances for rain are in the forecast Wednesday afternoon. Additional rain is possible next week as well.

WEDNESDAY: After a few early-morning storms fizzle, additional and more widespread rain and storms should develop this afternoon. The best coverage looks to set up roughly along/southwest of I-22 where the best storm energy will reside. Ahead of storms, hot and humid weather will be the rule…and this will fuel an isolated severe weather threat. The main threat with developing storms will be dangerous lightning and gusty wind, some possibly reaching severe levels. Most storms should move south/southwest out of the area after 7-9p.

THURSDAY: Less active and less hot weather takes hold Thursday as the best chance of rain shifts farther south toward the Gulf Coast. Isolated showers stay possible in north MS as highs stay in the upper 80s to near 90°.

FRIDAY: We should round the work week with generally dry and seasonable July weather – highs in the 90s with humidity in check.

WEEKEND: Saturday looks to stay dry, but a locally unsettled pattern may take shape Sunday into next week. This could (and hopefully will) mean additional rain chances starting Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: At least isolated showers start the work week on Monday and Tuesday. Daytime highs may hold in the 80s, which will be a nice break as well!