Storms move in for Sunday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Clear and mild conditions in store for the rest of our Saturday night. Clouds will start to build in tomorrow ahead of a cold front that will bring storm potential for the evening.

TONIGHT – Conditions remain calm, clear, and mild through the rest of tonight. We’ll have calm winds with overnight lows dropping into the upper 40s and low 50s.

SUNDAY – Our Sunday starts off dry and we will gradually start to see clouds building in from the SSW ahead of a cold front that will push through in the evening hours. The timeline for NE MS is roughly 7pm – 2am with a few showers and storms developing ahead of the main line. We are under a Level 2 Slight risk for severe weather with the main threats being hail and damaging winds.

NEXT WEEK – After that system pushes out, we will see clear conditions return with temperatures back into the mid 70s next week!