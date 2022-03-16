Storms possible Thursday night ahead of a beautiful weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: We’ll enjoy a break in the rain today and tomorrow, but showers and thunderstorms make a quick return Thursday night.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the mid-40s. Patchy fog after midnight. Calm wind.

THURSDAY: Patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny by the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s. Calm wind.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some storms may contain damaging winds and large hail. East winds 5-15 mph with stronger gusts around thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 80%.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Rain will remain in the forecast Friday morning, but we will clear out by the afternoon and set us up for a beautiful weekend ahead. High temperatures will range in the upper-60s to mid-70s each day this weekend. Our next chance of rain arrives next week, with thunderstorms possible Tuesday. We are within a risk of severe weather outlined by the Storm Prediction Center for Tuesday, but too many uncertainties remain within the forecast data at this point to get into specifics. Just be aware and we will update you as we near the start of next week.