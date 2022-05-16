Storms weaken tonight, hot workweek ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – This evening’s storms will weaken overnight. Next week will be drier and warmer.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Storms weaken and dissipate. Mild, humid, and damp. Low near 65 degrees. Chance of rain: 30%.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy to start the day. A stray shower is possible during the morning/lunchtime, but most of us will stay dry. After that, clouds begin to clear and we’ll be left with a mix of sun and clouds by late afternoon. High near 85 degrees. Chance of rain: 20%.

REST OF THE WEEK: Afternoon high temperatures will climb day-by-day and reach the 90s by Wednesday. Lots of sunshine and dry conditions for the most part. Our next chance for rain/storms will likely come Saturday or Sunday, but we have plenty of time to fine tune those details. For now, stay cool and enjoy this stretch of drier weather. Have a great week!