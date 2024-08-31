Stormy and hot Labor Day weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Saturday and Sunday will feature afternoon shower and storm chances, making for a hot and stormy holiday weekend.

SATURDAY: It’s finally Game-day! The forecast for the start of the college football season in Mississippi is one of pros and cons. After a calm Saturday morning, temps will quickly jump into the upper 80s and low 90s. Cloud cover will increase through the day. As we cross into the afternoon, showers and storms will start to pop up slowly drifting to the north. A couple storms could be strong, yet severe weather isn’t anticipated. Of note however, is that a few storms the past couple days have overachieved and became severe, so there is an outside chance that trend continues. While the rain chances may put a damper on game day festivities, they will work to cap the temperatures in the lower 90s. Storms may continue into Saturday night, so keep an eye out for that. Temperatures will fall into the low 70s overnight.

SUNDAY: Sunday will be very similar to Saturday, with temperatures reaching the upper 80s with some 90s likely out there. By 2 pm, showers and a few storms will once again pop up, continuing into the early evening. Low temperatures Sunday night will be around 70 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: Overall, we have entered into a rather wet pattern where afternoon showers and storms can happen any day, with chances peaking midweek. As moisture and rain chances remain, our temperatures will actually start to trend down. After low 90s Monday and Tuesday, high temps will peak in the mid to upper 80s to finish off the week.