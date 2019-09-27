Stormy Daniels reaches $450,000 settlement over strip club arrest

NASA captures black hole swallowing star the size of our sun
Astronomers say this type of cosmic event happens once every 10,000 to 100,000 years in a galaxy the size of the Milky Way
- Advertisement -
1H ago
Soyuz rocket launches crew with UAE guest cosmonaut
The three-person Soyuz crew will briefly boost the International Space Station’s crew to nine
Sep 25
Second-ever interstellar object found in our solar system named
An unexpected visitor has entered our cosmic neighborhood and it’s only the second discovery of its kind
Sep 24
Japanese cargo ship launches to space station
Spacecraft is carrying fresh batteries to replace aging units in the space station’s solar power system
Sep 24
Brad Pitt asks NASA astronaut: Who was better — me or Clooney?
Pitt plays an astronaut in his newest film, “Ad Astra”, which will be released nationwide Friday
Sep 16