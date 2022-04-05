Stormy mid-week followed by cooler weather

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Periodically stormy conditions are expected Tuesday and Wednesday. The end of the week will bring cooler weather.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Morning rain and storms are out, and partial clearing is possible this afternoon. Expect temperatures to rise into the 60s and ultimately the 70s after lunch. Redevelopment of showers and storms is not expected.

WEDNESDAY: Increasingly warm and humid air is forecast to get in place ahead of the next strong cold front. As this happens, at least isolated storms are likely to form along said front Wednesday afternoon. With these storms, damaging wind gusts and hail are the primary concerns. Daytime highs will reach the 70s before the strong front passes.

REST OF WEEK: Cooler conditions highlight Thursday and Friday’s forecast. In fact, highs on Friday may hold in the 50s thanks to persistent cloud cover.

WEEKEND: While the days will be sunny and pleasant, the mornings will be quite chilly and frosty in some cases. There’s even a small chance of freezing temperatures in sheltered spots Saturday morning. If you’ve already planted, make plans to safeguard!