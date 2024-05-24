Stormy night ahead, strong storms possible

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We have stormy night ahead with strong to severe storms possible bringing gusty winds and small hail.

TONIGHT: A line of strong to severe storms is expected to pass through very late tonight into the early morning hours, and our area is currently split between a level 2 and level 1 severe risk. A wide area of strong winds is possible as these storms approach from the northwest. Small hail is also possible. Tonight is certainly a night to be weather aware.

TOMORROW: After the storms pass through in the early morning hours, things should dry out for us into the afternoon and evening. Highs tomorrow will be in the low 90 degrees, and over night we will bottom out in the low 70s. We should see more and more sun as the day goes on.

REST OF WEEKEND: Sunday and Monday we will continue to have a chance for scattered showers and storms, with temperatures in the low 90s to close out the rest of your memorial weekend.

-Charlie Goldstein