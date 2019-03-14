THURSDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy with evening temperatures in the 60s and 50s. Temperatures by sunrise Friday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds diminish into the 5 to 15 mph range.

FRIDAY: We’ll enjoy a mix of sun and clouds along with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds shift to the NW between 10 and 15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows Saturday night will be in the mid to low 30s. Some frost can’t be ruled out.

SUNDAY: Lots of sun. Look for highs in the low 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Pretty nice and quiet weather should be the general rule of thumb. There may be a weak disturbance that could produce a little moisture by Wednesday but we’re keeping the chance of rain just 20%.