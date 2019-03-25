Stormy Start To The Week.

TODAY: Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the early morning, then scattered showers and storms in the late morning and afternoon. Winds southwest in the morning around 7-10 mph becoming more westerly and northwesterly in the afternoon around 10-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph. High temperatures today climb into the low 70s. Skies become partly cloudy by the evening as rain ends, then cloud cover increases overnight, especially after midnight. North winds around 7-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph. Lows in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY: A good bit cooler with high temperatures in the mid 60s. Cloud cover will decrease through the day. North winds around 7-15 mph with some gusts to 20 mph. Temperatures drop into the 30s overnight under clear skies.

WED/THU/FRI: We trend warmer and dry to round out the work week. Highs trend from the upper 60s and low 70s Wednesday to the mid 70s Friday. Overnight lows trend from the low 40s Wednesday night int the mid 50s Friday night.

WEEKEND: High temperatures top out in the low to mid 70s Saturday as a cold front approaches from the west. This front will trigger showers and thunderstorms, mainly Saturday evening and overnight. Sunday should be much cooler, with the chance for a few lingering showers.