Stormy Week Ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)-

TONIGHT: Expect mostly clear skies throughout the area. Lows will drop close to 73.

TOMORROW: Another hot one is in store for Monday as temperatures will reach towards the mid 90s, with heat index values surpassing 100! Make sure to have that water bottle with you to keep you hydrated. Isolated showers and storms are possible after lunch time and through the afternoon hours.

REST OF THE WEEK: As moisture pushes in from the south this week, a stormy pattern is in store for us starting on Tuesday through the rest of the week. Wednesday through Friday is the main timeline for widespread showers and storms to take place for Northeast Mississippi. Because of this, temperatures will at least drop a little bit into the low 90s for most of the work week.