Stormy Weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain and storm chances are here to stay for the next several days. We are continuing to track the potential for severe weather on Saturday.

FRIDAY: Temperatures will rise into the low-80’s once again across the area today. Around lunchtime, a few showers and thunderstorms will develop. Rain and storms will continue into the evening hours.

SATURDAY: A line of showers and storms will move into our NW counties starting during the late morning hours. This line will continue to push across the area through the day, eventually exiting our SE counties by the overnight hours. Currently, our western counties are in a Level 2 out of 5 (slight) risk for severe weather, and our eastern counties are under a Level 1 out of 5 (marginal) risk. As of now, all modes of severe weather look to be possible, with strong winds being the main threat. However, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. High temperatures will be in the upper-70’s and lower-80’s.

SUNDAY: Daylight savings begins! We are springing forward one hour. Scattered rain and thunderstorms are possible through the day, with high temperatures in the 70’s.