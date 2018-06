TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – When your car breaks down, you think how can this day get any worse?

Well, Tishomingo County deputies knew how.

After pulling over to help James Moore, deputies ended up arresting him Monday.

Moore reportedly tried to hide something as deputies approached the car.

Some alleged Hydrocodone was found on his person along with some more narcotics in the car.

Moore faces Felony Possession Charges.

Bond is set at $2,500.