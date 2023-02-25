Stray Shower on Saturday, Warmth Returns Sunday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A slow-moving front is splitting the region, creating a mixed bag of weather conditions depending on where you are. Temperatures will be warmer to the south, and cooler to the north today.

TODAY: Mild and cloudy. High near 67°. Light rain is possible at times, mainly north of the US-82 corridor. Chance of rain: 30%. Temperatures will be warmer in central MS, and cooler in far northern MS. Light winds.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 53°.

SUNDAY: Warm and dry. High near 78°. Clouds will stick around, but rain is not expected. Light winds.

NEXT WEEK: Spring-like warmth continues! A front will move through on Monday and bring the chance for rain showers. Tuesday looks really nice, though! It’ll be dry, sunny, and warm! Cloud cover and rain chances begin to increase starting Wednesday. Our next big system will likely bring widespread rain and storms to MS & AL on Thursday/Friday.

Have a great weekend!